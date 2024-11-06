Get a jump start on the holidays in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's search Part is coming to town! You can see your favorite Disney characters in all new ways, not only on the ice but also in the air! The show runs Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10, 2024 at the Delta Center. Click here for more information.

There's an all-new spectacular holiday experience at The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium this year, and it starts on Friday, November 8, 2024. The Lantern Festival features larger-than-life and nature-inspired lanterns. The Festival runs through January 6, 2025. Click here for more information.

On Friday evening, November 8, 2024, you can eat gluten-free to your heart's content! The Fall Food Truck Roundup is featuring all gluten-free menu items. This is happening at the Sparks Museum and Event Center in Provo. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a birthday bash on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Utah's Hogle Zoo. It's Tuah the orangutan's 10th birthday and there will be all kinds of activities to celebrate with him. Click here for more information.

On Saturday morning, November 9, 2024, it's Sandy City's Turkey Trot. The 5K begins at the Lone Peak Park Gazebo and the route will take you through neighborhoods and end back at the park. There are age divisions starting at 5 years and younger and going all the way to 80 years and up! Click here for more information.

There's a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, November 9, 2024 in Layton, where men and women who have served and who are currently serving in the military will be honored. Click here for more information.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be making a stop in Utah on Saturday evening, November 9, 2024. The tree is on its way from Alaska to Washington D.C. and will be at Wheeler Historic Farm with Smokey Bear. The event is free and is your chance to get a picture with the tree right here in Utah! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.