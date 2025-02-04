Get a jump start on Valentine's Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

A daddy-daughter date night is happening Friday, February 7, 2025 in Riverton. This "Just You and I" party has become one of the city's most beloved traditions and features dinner, photo ops and special gifts for every daughter. Click here for more information.

Daughters and their favorite grown-ups, whether that's a dad, grandpa, uncle, brother or others, get ready for a magical Daughter's Night Out and a Valentine's Sweetheart Dance in Lehi on Friday, February 7, 2025. Dance the night away, strike a pose at a photo booth and indulge in chocolate fountains and sweet treats. Click here for more information.

The whole family is invited to a Valentine's Dance in Layton on Friday, February 7, 2025. In addition to getting your groove on to music from a live band, there will be refreshments and prize giveaways. Click here for more information.

Clark Planetarium is celebrating women and girls in science on Friday, February 7, 2025. Whether you're a student, a professional or just curious about the field, you'll enjoy fun activities and a panel discussion. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, there's a Prince and Princess Party in Hyde Park, Utah. This is an interactive fairytale adventure where you can meet your favorite characters, enjoy snacks and take part in crafts, activities and a royal ball. Click here for more information.

The Salt Lake Winter Roundup is happening on Saturday, February 8, 2025 in downtown Salt Lake City. This combines rodeo and ski racing along with live music, other performances, food and hands-on activities for all ages. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, it's the Parent & Pixie Party and Dance in South Jordan. All pixies (aka children) get their own pair of pixie wings and their choice of a hair clip or crown. Activities include story time, dancing, photo ops and prizes. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.