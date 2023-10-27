Get a photo with Beetlejuice to celebrate Halloween

What character screams "Halloween" more than Beetlejuice? And, he's making appearances to help your family celebrate the spooky season.

Beetlejuice himself joined us in studio to tell us about his upcoming Meet & Greets in Utah.

For the third year in a row, Beetlejuice will be hanging out at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City Saturday, October 28, Sunday, October 29 and on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Photos are free — you can take them with your own phone or camera.

The movie "Beetlejuice 2" will be coming out next September, 2024 and will be showing at the MegaPlex Theatre at Valley Fair Mall.

Beetlejuice can even be booked for private events by contacting @BATZentertainment on Instagramor BATZentertainment.com.

You can also follow him @GreenHatClown and @ShopValleyFair on Instagram.

