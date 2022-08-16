Get a sugar high at a big dessert show happening soon

Benjamin Lee is known as The Donut Critic, but he also knows his stuff when it comes to other desserts.

He joined us with more on Sugar High, which is coming to Utah in October.

4,000 dessert fanatics will be there to taste test all different kinds of cookies.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th at 9am, if you email before then you can get a discount using the code Fox13-10 and early access tickets.

Benjamin brought cookies from three local shops to the show: Dirty Dough, Crave Cookies and Crumbl.

You can follow Benjamin on Instagram @DonutCritic and learn more about Sugar High here.