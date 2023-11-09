Get all the flavors of pumpkin pie, but with a whole lot less work!

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this Pumpkin Pie Galette recipe will give you all the traditional flavors of pumpkin pie, but with a whole lot less work.

Pumpkin Pie Galette

Ingredients:

1 roll pre-made pie crust

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Egg White Wash:

1 egg white+1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup whipped cream, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven 350 degrees F.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl combine pumpkin, egg, brown sugar, milk, salt, and spices.

Cut pie crust into three ovals, place on parchment paper sheet, and crimp one side of each oval.

Place 1/3 of filling in each crust, crimp remaining sides, level filling.

In a small mixing bowl beat egg white and water, beat to combine.

Brush crimped edges with egg white wash.

Bake 25-30 minutes until edges are golden.

Enjoy your Pumpkin Pie Galettes with a dollop of whipped cream!

