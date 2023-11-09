Watch Now
Get all the flavors of pumpkin pie, but with a whole lot less work!

Pumpkin Pie Galette recipe
This recipe by Cooking with Ruthie has all the flavors of pumpkin pie but with a lot less work.
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie says this Pumpkin Pie Galette recipe will give you all the traditional flavors of pumpkin pie, but with a whole lot less work.

Pumpkin Pie Galette
Ingredients:
1 roll pre-made pie crust
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 egg
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Egg White Wash:
1 egg white+1 tablespoon water
1/2 cup whipped cream, for garnish

Instructions
Preheat oven 350 degrees F.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a mixing bowl combine pumpkin, egg, brown sugar, milk, salt, and spices.
Cut pie crust into three ovals, place on parchment paper sheet, and crimp one side of each oval.
Place 1/3 of filling in each crust, crimp remaining sides, level filling.
In a small mixing bowl beat egg white and water, beat to combine.
Brush crimped edges with egg white wash.
Bake 25-30 minutes until edges are golden.
Enjoy your Pumpkin Pie Galettes with a dollop of whipped cream!

Get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

