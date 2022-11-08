Get an early start to your holiday shopping and see Santa and Mrs. Claus

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the 23rd Annual Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show — it's the largest holiday show in the state!

The show has nearly 500 exhibits, including more than 150 new specialty booths.

You'll find unique gifts, arts and crafts, holiday and home décor, specialty foods, live family entertainment and more.

Diane Keener, Show Manager Showcase Events, joined us with 5 unique gifts you'll find at this year's show.

TALKING POINTS:

1. The Stapp Stache, from Farmington, Utah - This is their first show ever! They felt inspired to create an Advent Experience that would add something more to Christmas for children. It's fun for all ages -- a timeless family tradition. The gorgeous wood box comes with a beautifully illustrated storybook and set of 25 numbered bags each with a unique hand-made painted metal ornament. Each ornament relates to a story in the book that is read ot kids as they place the ornament on the tree. The stories of each ornament share in the magic and meaning of Christmas. There are also individual prints of the artwork from the book or a 25-print advent garland.

2. Just Joy, from Taylorsville, Utah - This is their first time in the show ever! Mother and daughter business that was created form the metal scraps from the husband's metal shop. Seeing these scraps, they imagined how they could create something beautiful. The two-tree set is one of the first creations they made. Each of their pieces are one-of-a-kind. They are designed to be handed down for generations. They'll have a huge selection at the show.

3. Creekside Mallow Co., from Caldwell, Idaho - This company was born from a backyard campfire and sleepover when their daughter had an idea that they should open a Gourmet Smore Store. They are made from scratch and are hand-cut gourmet marshmallows. Smore's Kit comes with everything you need: a mini bonfire, roasting sticks, marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate.

4. Poppy Seed Poms, from Salt Lake City - This is their first show ever! Husband and wife duo with their individual talents in wood and yarn. They are part of the "Artists in Action" - a special area in the show where artisans are there to demonstrate their crafts while you watch.

5. Fur Real Tasty Treats, from Orem, Utah - This is a husband and wife company that makes irresistibly soft and tasty dog greats. They are dedicated to bringing fur babies healthy, delicious, slow-roasted jerky sticks and training nibs, natural smoked dog chews and bones. Their treats are made from 100 percent real met and do not contain gluten, soy, corn or wheat.

Bring the kids — there will be Santa and Mrs. Claus available for pictures all three days of the show.

The show runs:

Thursday November 10th 10am-9pm

Friday November 11th 10am-9pm

Saturday November 12th 9am-9pm

You can get your tickets and a $1 off coupon at FamilyChristmasGiftShow.com.

