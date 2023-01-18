Watch Now
Get classic European cuisine with a modern American approach in downtown SLC

Laurel Brasserie & Bar and Bonne Vie
Enjoy dinner and dessert at Grand America.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:38:49-05

Laurel Brasserie & Bar, in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, is a new neighborhood brasserie featuring classic European cuisine with a modern American approach.

An epicenter of culinary delight for the burgeoning downtown community, Laurel is centered around a feature bar as the focal point of this elegant yet contemporary space.

Guests enjoy enchanting design and décor with a value-driven menu featuring innovative techniques and ingredients.

Evoking a socially vibrant and comfortably casual atmosphere, this well-received bar and restaurant concept is a place to visit any time of day, perfect for an after-work cocktail or an everyday dining experience.

Laurel Brasserie & Bar offers breakfast, Sunday brunch, lunch, Happy Hour, and dinner.

Bonne Vie, meaning "the good life" in French, is Laurel Brasserie & Bar's French-style patisserie.

Refreshed a year ago as a coffee-forward bustling café space, having first opened in November 2010, Bonne Vie is modeled after the great European confection houses and features a fresh and seasonal assortment of beautiful sweets.

Every confection awaiting visitors to Bonne Vie is house-made and approached as a work of art by Executive Pastry Chef Xavier Baudinet and his team of master pâtissiers

After a spectacular meal at Laurel Brasserie & Bar, adjacent to the Grand America, guests can indulge in a little dessert.

Laurel is proud to offer a Pumpkin Tart, Cinnamon Beignets and Bread Pudding among many other delicious offerings.

You can learn more at laurelslc.com.

