Vincent Esposito and his wife Joline started the Spin Cafe in Heber 15 years ago and have been making eclectic made-from-scratch American food and homemade gelato ever since.

You'll want to stop in for lunch or dinner, with dessert of course, or just indulge in a sweet treat.

Spin Cafe is open six days a week (closed Wednesdays) at 220 North Main Street in Heber City.

Find more information at spincafe.net or on Facebook @spincafe.