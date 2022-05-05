Get even bigger discounts at the Rendezvous Tent Sale

Rendezvous matches customers with quality brands they already love at a discounted price.

Customers can purchase overstocks, discontinued items, returns and more across a variety of categories - with prices up to 70 percent off every day!

You can find home furnishings and décor, women's clothing and accessories, beds and mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and linens, rugs and lamps, outdoor cookwear, and more.

And, through May 7, there are even bigger discounts — up to 80 percent off at the Rendezvous Tent Sale.

And, at the Sandy location you will get an additional 10 percent off. That's store's located in the High Pointe Shopping Center at 7780 South 1300 East.

Categories include large exercise equipment (including treadmills, stationary bikes, rowers, and ellipticals), $8 clothing, mattresses starting at $50, furniture, bedding, and more!

The inventory at Rendezvous is every changing so you'll want to check back often.

You can find more information @rendezvous.discounts on social media.