Get exercise and contribute to a great cause at Huntsman SportsFest.

Huntsman SportsFest is a wonderful way for the community to come together to enjoy some exercise, and contribute to a great cause.

One hundred percent of every donation goes towards the cancer-fighting mission of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This year's goal is to raise $500,000.

The event has something for everyone, including a 5K, 10K Trail, a Kids Fun K, cycling and you can even participate from wherever you are virtually.

But at its core, it's all about providing hope and rallying to propel the lifesaving research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

When you register for the event, a fundraising webpage is created for you to be able to share with your network of family and friends.

You can register as a solo or as a team and you can choose to designate your funds to a specific research area.

The finish line festival will have food, a kids zone with face painting and a bounce house, a photo booth, music, and more.

You can register and learn more at huntsmansportsfest.com.

