Get fit by using a rock as a dumbell!

Trying to get in shape but feeling stuck?

Brooke Hampton shared some great fitness ideas with us on today's show.

Brooke prides herself on her custom online program and she always likes training in person.

When it comes to going to the gym functional exercise are always important. Brooke demonstrated transverse rotations for core and arms.

If you're feeling bored in the gym there are always ways to get fit outdoors. Brooke tells her clients to utilize what's around them to.

Brooke likes to find rocks on hikes and use them in place of dumbbells. Try using a rock to do a squat or reverse lunges.

Don't forget about the importance of self care as well as stretching, and nutrition.

Follow Brooke on Instagram @brookehamptonfitness or go to her website for more information brookehamptonfitness.com