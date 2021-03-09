Get free cookie dough when you donate 5 or more books at Papa Murphy's during the Road to Success Book Drive

You're invited to donate new or gently used children's books in March to Road to Success.

Road to Success is Utah's favorite free online reading platform for elementary school students.

When you donate five or more books at any participating Papa Murphy's location, you get to take home free cookie dough!

While you're there, why not pick up one of Papa Murphy's new pizzas - the Chicken Alfredo that's made with chicken, Alfredo sauce, spinach, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese on top. But hurry -- this specialty pizza will only be available for a couple more weeks!

Budah talked with Brad McDougal from Papa Murphy's who says they need help this year. Donations are down, but the need for books is up! And he says to remember that all the books donated here stay in the local area.

Over the past two years 2,500 books have been collected. This year they have a goal to collect 4,000 books.

Find a Papa Murphy's location near you at papamurphys.com. You can also donate at 16 Ken Garff locations from Orem to Riverdale.

You have until Sunday, March 28 to donate.

For more information please visit rtsutah.com.

