Get free telenutrition service from Smith's to help you shop, prepare and enjoy healthy food

During the pandemic, customers' shopping styles, cooking preferences and eating routines have shifted.

Smith's Food & Drug Stores in partnership with Kroger Health, is offering free telenutrition service to help customers shop for, prepare and enjoy healthy foods during the COVID-19 crisis.

We talked with Sarah Limbert, a Smith's Nutritionist, about this free service and some statistics about eating habits.

According to a customer trends report developed by 84.51°, Kroger's data science and analytics business:

• 51% are cooking and baking more often than before the crisis, while 45% are cooking the same amount. Just 4% are cooking less often;

• 40% say they are eating more comfort and indulgent foods;

• 40% of customers say they have purchased more packaged foods than they usually do;

• 46% of customers say they are snacking more throughout the day.

To help customers manage and navigate the new normal, Smith's telenutrition service offers:

• A complimentary virtual consultation with a registered dietitian via a two-way video chat;

• Personalized support and plans for individuals and families — whether cooking for the first time, experiencing tighter budgets or navigating reduced access to fresh or favorite foods;

• Management of food-related health concerns, including weight maintenance or loss, gastrointestinal conditions and eating disorders, and nutrition plans associated with fertility, oncology and more.

The telenutrition service is free for all customers through the pandemic, including Medicare and Medicaid patients. Customers can schedule unlimited visits with the code "COVID."

To learn more about the telenutrition service or to sign up, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com/health/info.