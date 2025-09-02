Get fresh peaches at Brigham City's Peach Days and make this recipe for Peaches and Chips with Cinnamon Sauce

Brigham City Peach Days are Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, 2025 on Historic Main Street.

The reigning Peach Queen, Lydia Donaldson, joined us with a recipe for Peaches and Chips with Cinnamon Sauce.

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed at room temperature 30-40 minutes or until easy to handle.

Fresh ripe peaches, peeled and slice

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven according to pastry dough package directions.

Lay out pastry dough on lightly greased cookie sheet. With a pizza cutter, cut into triangles (about the size of a tortilla chip) and separate.

Bake according to package directions or until puffed and golden brown.

Serve warm with peaches and vanilla ice cream and top with Cinnamon Sauce.

Cinnamon Sauce

½ cup honey

¼ cup peach juice

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup homemade peach syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

In a small pan, combine honey, peach juice, and powdered sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Stir in peach syrup and cinnamon and blend well.

Peach Syrup

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup water

3 cups fresh peaches pureed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Combine sugar and water in medium saucepan.

Stirring constantly, bring to boil over medium heat. Boil 1 minute

Add peach puree, return to low boil and boil for 5 minutes remove from heat.

Stir in lemon juice

Store syrup in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container

You can see the full schedule at peachdays.com.