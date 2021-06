Whether you like to go off-road into the backcountry, or high on top of a mountain, Outside Adventure Expo can inspire you for your next adventure.

The Outside Adventure Expo is happening June 25-27 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

You can take classes and seminars to prepare you for your time off the grid.

Or you can get geared up with the latest camping, off-road and outdoor equipment at the Expo.

For all the details, and to get your tickets please visit outsideadventureexpo.com.