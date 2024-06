Discover a world of a world full of magic, wonder, and secrets in "Henderbell and Henderbell: Whispers in the Dark in May".

Author J.D. Netto joined Jenny Hardman to talk about his books as well as Noah James, the Narrator for the audio books.

Noah James who plays Andrew in The Chosen TV series told Jenny he was excited to do his first audio book and to bring these books and multiple characters to life.

You can find the book and audio sample on Amazon.