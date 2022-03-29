Get more youthful looking skin with a skin resurfacing treatment at Vilate MedSpa

If you want more youthful looking skin, Vilate MedSpa can help you.

They have an Opus Plasma skin resurfacing treatment that will give you the skin you want.

Amanda Johnson, co-owner of Vilate, says the Opus Plasma is a very new machine that uses fractional plasma to exfoliate the top layer, removing the dead dry skin so your skin will feel soft and smooth.

Vilate MedSpa demonstrated how it works on a patient. There are no needles, a roller just goes across prepped skin.

The area is numbed, because it can be a little uncomfortable.

Amanda recommends you have the treatment between every two weeks to once-a-month.

There is a little downtime after it. Your skin will be red like you have a sunburn for a couple of days, and then your skin will be dry for another two days, but you can just buff that dry skin off with a washcloth.

Within a week — your skin will be amazing!

To learn more about the Opus, or the other treatments Vilate offers, go to vilatemedspa.com or follow them on Instagram @vilatemedspa.

They are located at 1455 South 500 West in Bountiful, Utah. You can also call 801-477-7751 to book your appointment today.