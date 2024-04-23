Get out and enjoy Spring at Cross E Ranch!

It's finally time to enjoy Spring!

Cross E Ranch's Spring Festival is going on through May 18, 2024.

Heather Limon, Co-Owner, joined us with just a few of the baby animals you can see. They have newborn bunnies, chicks, calves, goats, piglets, lambs and a foal!

In addition to baby animals, there's a ton of other family fun too.

Enjoy AgVenture Alley, take a pony or hay ride, play Jumbo Jenga, ride a mega slide and more.

The Spring Festival is Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8pm and Saturdays from 10am-8pm.

Cross E Ranch is located at 3500 North 2200 West in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at crosseranch.com.