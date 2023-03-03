Get out of the cold with RVShare

Explore the world with family and friends through RVShare!

"It's spring travel time and people are already looking ahead to summer," said Emily Kaufman.

Emily, otherwise known as The Travel Mom, says one of her new favorite ways is to rent an RV from RVShare.

"The big buzz word in travel is experiences," she said. "People are looking to immerse themselves in a destination and have a more meaningful getaway."

RVShare is the first and largest peer-to-perfect RV rental plateform.

"It connects owners with people who would like to rent them," Emily explained. "RVShare doesn't just provide the vehicle, they provide service."

Insurance, roadside assistance, and personal education about the RV is included with the rental.

Check Emily's Facebook and Instagram for a RV giveaways. You can read more about her RV experience by going to thetravelmom.com.