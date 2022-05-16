Get out your grill -- here are two recipes to make for dinner tonight

Leslie Dabney is known as The Vinyard Mom, and has a published cookbook, Take Me to the Vineyard.

Leslie lives in Northern California wine country, and helps foodies pair their meal with delicious wines.

She joined us from her backyard with two amazing recipes for summer grilling season.

Chicken Thigh Marinade

8-10 chicken thighs or breasts

1 cup soy sauce.

1/4 cup chopped dried onions ( you can find it in the spice aisle)

2 Tbs. ground ginger

1/2 Tbs. chili powder

Mix together all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and pour over chicken thighs.

Marinade at least 2 hours. Grill chicken for 35-40 minutes.

Corn and Black Bean Salad

1 10-12 oz. bag of frozen corn.

1/2 fresh jalapeno.

1 15 oz. can of black beans

5 oz cherry tomatoes cut in half

3 green onions chopped

1 bunch of cilantro chopped

1 tsp. Cumin

2 Tbs. lemon juice

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

Put corn in the refrigerator so it can defrost before you make the salad.

Drain and rinse black beans in a colander.

Dice the half of the jalapeno into small pieces. Remove the seeds and white ribs to reduce the heat.

Cut cherry tomatoes in half.

In a large mixing bowl, combine defrosted corn through cilantro. Mix well.

Add to the bowl the cumin, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and salt.

Toss to combine and serve.

For more recipes you can follow Leslie on Instagram and TikTok.

