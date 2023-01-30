Get out your sheet pans -- Smith's Chef Jeff is making quesadillas.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Sheet Pan Steak Quesadilla

Ingredients



1-2 lb. carne asada marinated steak

8 burrito sized tortillas

2 tbsp. butter + 2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 c. sour cream

15 oz. black beans, rinsed

3 c. shredded cheddar cheese

1 packet taco seasoning

Juice of 1 lime

10 oz. can Rotel tomatoes, drained

Salsa and sour cream for dipping

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 450. Heat your grill or saute pan over medium high heat. Once hot, cook the marinated steak 2 minutes per side. Rest the meat 10 minutes prior to slicing into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

2. Brush a sheet pan with 2 tbsp. of the melted butter to coat evenly. Place 6 tortillas around the edges of the sheet pan, with the tortillas hanging half way over the edges of the pan, leaving a gap in the center of the pan. Place the 7th tortilla in the center to cover the gap.

3. In a bowl, combine the steak, sour cream, black beans, shredded cheese, taco seasoning, lime juice, and tomatoes. Evenly spread the steak mixture over the tortillas. Place the last tortilla in the center over the steak mixture, and then fold the tortilla edges over the top to completely cover.

4. Brush the remaining butter over the top of the tortillas. Place a second sheet pan on top and press it down a bit. Transfer the stacked pans to the oven to bake for 20 minutes or until the tortillas are golden and crispy. You can remove the second pan and place under the broiler to achieve the desired browning and crispiness.

5. Cut into squares and serve with salsa and sour cream for dipping.

