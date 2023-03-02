Get protein in a very delicious and satisfying way

BUILT offers protein-packed, nutritious bars with candy-like, delicious flavors that make healthy snacking easier and more enjoyable than ever.

The company was co-founded in 2018 by Salt Lake City-native and veteran entrepreneur, Nick Greer.

Nick’s mission in starting BUILT was personal - having experienced food insecurity as a child, he personally understands the importance of proper nutrition and believes that everyone should have access to make intentional choices about their well-being.

Protein is one of the principal building blocks of life, acting as the main component of what makes us who we are, from our hair to our skin, our hearts, brains and more.

Protein is good for your bones and muscles, and helps to boost your metabolism, burn fat, and repair your body from injury.

The fact is, we all need protein and BUILT is committed to helping customers get this necessary nutrient in a satisfying and delicious way.

BUILT has experienced rapid growth over the past four years and is now available in Walmart stores nationwide.

For more information please visit built.com.