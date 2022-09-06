Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Get ready for fall with Painted Tree Boutiques

Painted Tree Boutiques
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. You can find decor for the holidays at Painted Tree Boutiques.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 15:36:10-04

The holiday season is upon on us and Painted Tree Boutiques promises to have everything you need.

"[We are] a creative community of shops," said Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques. "We have hundreds of small businesses all under one roof."

Barnett describes it as a one-stop shop for all home decor, furniture and fashion.

The store is 45,000 feet filled with local vendors.

Painted Tree Boutique is located at 86 E University Pkwy in Orem. It's open every day of the week from 10am to 8pm.

If you'd like more information on shopping or on becoming a vendor yourself visit paintedtree.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere