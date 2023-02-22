Get ready for National Chili Day tomorrow with this recipe

Chili and Cornbread Skillet by Chef Jeff Jackson, Smith's

For the Chili:

1 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

15.5 oz. can favorite beans, rinsed and drained

15 oz. can tomato sauce

2 c. chicken or beef broth

2 tbsp. chili powder 1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. cocoa powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Cornbread:

¾ c. all-purpose flour

5 tbsp. cornmeal

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ c. sugar

1 lg. egg, beaten

2 tbsp. butter, melted

½ c. buttermilk

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Preheat a little canola oil in an oven-safe cast iron or regular skillet over med-high heat. Add the ground beef and onion and begin to crumble and brown the beef. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Drain the excess fat.

Add the two cans of drained and rinsed beans, followed by the tomato sauce, broth, chili powder, brown sugar, cumin, cocoa powder, salt, oregano, pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a simmer and then lower the heat to med-low and simmer another 10 minutes.

As the chili simmers, whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda, and salt together in a mixing bowl. In another bowl, mix the egg, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and mix just until combined. Using a ¼ cup measure or scoop and randomly dollop the cornbread mixture over the chili. Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the cornbread is crisp and golden on top.

Serve and enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.