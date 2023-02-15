Get Ready for Summer with Treatments for the Neck and Face

The treatments for the neck and above include facial contouring, chin liposuction, buccal fat removal, and CoolSculpting of the chin.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, explained that facial contouring is a group of procedures that can involve reshaping the face, neck, and jawline to create a more youthful, harmonious, and defined appearance.

Chin liposuction removes excess fat from the chin and neck area to create a more balanced and defined profile.

Buccal fat removal is a procedure that removes the fatty pads from the cheek area, resulting in a slimmer, more chiseled appearance.

CoolSculpting of the chin uses cooling technology to freeze and eliminate fat cells from the chin and neck area.

