Get ready for taste bud overload with SLC Foodie!

We hope you're hungry because this week's Takeout Tuesday is full of goodness and big proportions!

Chase, SLC Foodie is introducing us to one of Salt Lake City's newest foodie spots, Tiger Sugar, and one of his all time favorites, Penny Ann's Café.

Tiger Sugar – Salt Lake City

Chase's favorites:

#4 Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Coffee Latte W. Cream Mousse

#2 Black Sugar Boba + Pearl + Tiger Jelly Milk W. Cream Mousse

#3 Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Chocolate Malt Milk W. Cream Mousse

Penny Ann's Café – Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Draper

Chase's favorites:

- STUFFED Banana Strawberry Nutella French Toast

- Breakfast Burrito

- Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:

Instagram: slcfoodie

Facebook: saltlakefoodie

