Get ready to eat some good food and do some good at the same time

25 of the state's best food trucks are coming together to raise money for charity.

Each year the Food Truck Face Off invites Utahns to come and connect with their community and give back to those in the community who need it most.

One of the organizations who helps people is the Fourth Street Clinic. It began in 1988 as a triage clinic with one part-time nurse. Today it operates with nearly 80 people on staff to deliver care to 4,672 unsheltered men, women and children. They also have a pharmacy to dispense prescriptions.

One of the trucks taking part in the Food Truck Face Off is Salt City BBQ and they joined us with some of their favorite menu items. They started small in backyard competitions, and after some success moved on to compete professionally. Their dream was to open their own BBQ spot to bring their food to Utah.

The event will be held on the east side of Liberty Park, located at 700 East and 900 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 16 from 4-10pm.

For more information please visit: foodtruckfaceoffslc.org.