Get ready to fall in love with Pluto - a pup with a heart as big as the "planet" he's named after.

Get ready to fall in love with our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week Pluto! He has a heart as big as the "planet" he's named after.

Pluto is still a pup — only about two-and-a-half months old and he always up for adventures.

He has a playful and gentle spirit and will bring endless joy and laughter to your life.

Pluto loves to snuggle up on the couch with you and will be your loyal sidekick forever.

He's ready to join a pack or be your one and only. He is good with kids, dogs and cats too!

Pluto is chipped, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations and his adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Pluto, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 1-4pm at the Petco in Draper,k 195 E. 12300 S.

