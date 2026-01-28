Get ready to Go Red for Women in February

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women and the American Heart Association has been working to raise awareness for decades.

Since 2004, their signature women's initiative, Go Red for Women, has met the evolving health needs of women and addressed the clinical care gaps related to this health threat.

We talked to Lianna Kinard, who knows firsthand about heart disease, she's a survivor and also a past chair of the American Heart Association Board of Directors.

She says Friday, February 6, 2026, is National Wear Red Day, when the American Heart Association asks people to wear red to support the movement and save lives.

It's a common goal shared by the team at Cambia Health Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Kayla Norman, Community Engagement Manager II at Cambia, says knowing the risks and the warning signs can help women of all ages protect their hearts.

Kayla says, "Together, we're increasing access to care by closing clinical gaps and ensuring every woman can access the information and resources needed to protect her heart health."

You can learn more at goredforwomen.org.