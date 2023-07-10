Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Get ready to "GO WEST!" in movie theaters this July 19

"GO WEST!" coming to theaters
Just in time for Pioneer Day, this movie was shot in Utah.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 15:57:01-04

JK! Studios is known as a one-stop shop for laughter and fun, and their newest film "GO WEST!" is living up to that reputation.

The family-friendly film is making its way to theaters on July 19, 2023.

This is an incredible milestone for JK! Studios - the original cast of Studio C, as it marks the first time the beloved original cast appear on the big screen together.

All 10 cast members are showcasing their comedic skills in this quirky and heartwarming tale of misadventures.

It's a good film for all ages, so mark your calendars and prepare for a hilariously unforgettable experience!

Get your tickets here and for more information please visit: jkstudios.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere