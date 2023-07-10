Get ready to "GO WEST!" in movie theaters this July 19

JK! Studios is known as a one-stop shop for laughter and fun, and their newest film "GO WEST!" is living up to that reputation.

The family-friendly film is making its way to theaters on July 19, 2023.

This is an incredible milestone for JK! Studios - the original cast of Studio C, as it marks the first time the beloved original cast appear on the big screen together.

All 10 cast members are showcasing their comedic skills in this quirky and heartwarming tale of misadventures.

It's a good film for all ages, so mark your calendars and prepare for a hilariously unforgettable experience!

Get your tickets here and for more information please visit: jkstudios.com.