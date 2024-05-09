Get ready to pedal for a good cause!

The American Stroke Association is looking for people to put their legs to work in CycleNation!

CycleNation takes place on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Torrent Cycle, 252 East 300 South in Salt Lake City. Build your team of four and ride relay-style at the event.

Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. Without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells die. About 2 million brain cells die per minute during a stroke emergency.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite stroke being largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

Even though some people are at higher risk for stroke, like stroke survivors, those with high blood pressure and people with unmanaged atrial fibrillation (AFib) which is a quivering or irregular heartbeat, anyone can have a stroke at any time.

Signs and symptoms of stroke can be different depending on the part of the brain impacted, but knowing the common stroke warning signs and what to do in a stroke emergency may help you save a life or reduce disability.

To remember the stroke warning signs, remember the acronym F.A.S.T.:

o Face Drooping - Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?

o Arm Weakness - Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

o Speech Difficulty - Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "The sky is blue."

o Time to Call 9-1-1 - If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you'll know when the first symptoms appeared.

A large majority of strokes can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes such as moving more, healthy eating, managing your blood pressure, getting healthy sleep and quitting smoking and vaping.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are also major risk factors for stroke.

There is no cost to participate in CycleNation when you register at cyclenation.org/utah, but please donate if you can to support lifesaving stroke and heart disease research.

