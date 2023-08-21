Get ready to rock at the Grid City Music Festival.

The festival is August 25-26, 2023 in South Salt Lake.

It will consist of 30 bands playing on seven stages over the two days of the festival. The music ranges from singer songwriters to full-on rock and funk bands.

Headliners include some of Utah's finest acts including: Talia Keys & the Love, Superbubble, The Pour, Trigers & Slips, Meander Cat and Spirit Machines and The Pickpockets.

It will kick off at Grid City Brewing on Friday August 25 at 5:30 p.m. and conclude on Sat August 26th at the Commonwealth.

Other locations include Pat's BBQ, Level Crossing, Salt Fire Brewing, Old Cuss, Chappel Brewing, Beehive Distillery.

The City of South Salt Lake is providing a "Fun Bus" which will shuttle festival attendees between each venue.

Tickets are required to ride the fun bus but are included with the price of your ticket.

Ticket's are available at gridcitymusicfest.com.

