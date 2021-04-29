Get ready to start moving again and celebrate International Dance Day

After a year of quarantine and being cooped up, the dance community is ready to start moving and celebrate International Dance Day on April 29!

This year, a special song and dance has been created to commemorate the day.

Clint Salter, award-wining entrepreneur, founder and owner of Dance Studio Owners Association is joined by Emmy-nominated and award-winning songwriters Doug Rockwell and Tova Letvin who created the song 'Come Alive'.

The choreography for the chorus has been designed by Lady Gaga's choreography Richy Jackson.

We talked with Jackson, along with TikTok dancer @camdogfx who is participating in the global day of dance.

There are several studios in Utah taking part in this dance day as well:

Starstruck Studios



375 South State Street, Suite G

Clearfield, UT, 84015