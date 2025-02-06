Get ready to wear your red on "Go Red for Women Day"

Friday, February 7, 2025 is National Wear Red Day where the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast.

National Wear Red Day is meant to bring attention to the fact that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. The reality is currently, nearly 45 percent of women over the age of 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

However, only 44 percent of women are aware that cardiovascular disease is their leading cause of death.

Intermountain Health is proud to work alongside the American Heart Association in Utah, serving as the Go Red for Women platform sponsor, because losing even one women to the disease is too many.

It's important to know the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes:

Heart attack warning signs: Pain in both arms or the chest, neck, jaw, back, stomach, as well as nausea, shortness of breath or lightheadedness.

Stroke warning signs: F.A.S.T. – Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty and it's time to call 9-1-1.

In its 21st year, the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement has encouraged women's heart health awareness and served as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease.

Visit goredforwomen.org for tools and resources on how to take charge of your health.