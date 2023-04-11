Get rewards and discounts on travel, dining and more with your checking account

When you think of rewards and discounts on travel, entertainment and restaurants, or perks like mobile phone protection coverage or identity protection, you likely think credit cards.

But some financial institutions are offering all that and more in something you might not expect: a checking account.

That includes Mountain America Credit Union, and Paul Miner joined us with how it works.

Mountain America has a couple different types of checking accounts. You've got your free checking, which is your standard free checking account that many credit union members are familiar with. Then there are rewards checking accounts. For Mountain America members, this is the MyStyle Checking account. With MyStyle, that's where they have all these features built into the digital experience for our members.

One of the big features is an automatic .25 percent loan rate discount on any new personal, auto or RV loan. Depending on the loan amount, members can save money on monthly payments and on the overall interest paid on the loan.

MyStyle members can save $20-$35 per ticket on Disneyland in California or $40 or more at Disney World in Florida.

Plus, there are additional savings on rental cars, hotels and restaurants.

Or if you want to do more of a staycation, there's a Buy One Get One Free offer at the Natural History Museum of Utah and a deep discount on the Get Out Pass, which offers entry to a bunch of great Utah attractions.

Miner also explained there are savings on other things too, including local restaurants, oil changes, sporting goods, golf and movie tickets.

And you can also save by using some of the services built into MyStyle that you might be paying for elsewhere, like cell phone insurance, identity protection and monitoring, and there's even a free telehealth service where you can get free basic medical services or prescriptions without going to a clinic or E.R.

There is a reasonable monthly maintenance fee to get access to this much value, but there are also several ways to have that fee waived. There's no charge for people 24 or younger and those 60 and older, or for people who use their Mountain America debit or credit card at least 20 times throughout the month.

Apply for MyStyle at macu.com/mystyle or go into any one of Mountain America Credit Union's more than 100 branches.

