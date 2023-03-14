Watch Now
Get rid of your sweat with these body wipes

The Klean Freak
Get rid of your sweat with these on-the-go body wipes.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:31:57-04

Ditch the shower after a dip in the pool, long day at the office or hard workout.

Wipe away all that sweat with a wipe from Klean Freak.

They are basically adult-sized baby wipes safe to use all over your entire body.

A Utah family came up with the idea after a camping trip to Zion National Park.

It's a single use body wipe infused with amazing, natural ingredients and conveniently packaged for the on-the-go individual.

The wipe is made from wood pulp and plant fibers, so it's 100% biodegradable and environmental friendly.

Try it for yourself! Order online.

