Get special Christmas and New Year's menu items and holiday-themed cocktails at Kona Grill

Kona Grill in Riverton features a global menu of contemporary American favorites, including award-winning sushi and specialty craft cocktails in a polished, casual atmosphere.

From brunch & lunch to dinner & happy hour, the restaurant offers a range of freshly prepared dishes from the grill, seasonal menu items and fan-favorite dishes across all dayparts.

Chef Shawn Bell joined us with holiday menu items available through January 31, 2024. Guests can enjoy prime rib surf & turf, seafood fettuccine Alfredo and pumpkin pie.

During weekday lunch, they also have a turkey and brie sandwich available as an added holiday special.

Kona Grill will also be featuring three holiday-themed cocktails including Santa's Egg Nog, Catch Me if You Can, and The Holiday Martini.

And from now through December 31, 2023, Kona Grill will be donating $1 from the sale of every Santa's Egg Nog to the World Central Kitchen to spread some holiday cheer.

Santa's Egg Nog is made with Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, eggnog, Licor 43 Horchata and fresh nutmeg.

Kona Grill will be open on December 25 & January 1. Available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas, Kona Grill will offer a tasty selection of holiday dishes, including the Smoked Salmon Nova Lox, Roasted Turkey, Stuffing and Gravy, Baked Glazed Ham, Prime Rib Surf & Turf, a Children's Christmas Meal and Pumpkin Pie.

During New Year's Eve weekend, guests can enjoy live DJs whether it's for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

New Year's Eve will also feature limited-time menu items, including the Smoked Salmon Nova Lox, Prime Rib Surf & Turf, Parmesan-crusted Sole and a Warm Molten Lava Cake.

You can visit konagrill.com/happenings/riverton-menufor more information.