Get summer swimsuit ready with this hair removal method that's been around for hundreds of years

Sugaring is a method of hair removal that has been around for hundreds of years. It is completely natural, water-soluble and 100 percent free of harmful chemicals.

Jenny gave it a try at LA Bikini in Draper. During the process a sugar paste is applied, which sticks to and essentially removes fully intact hair without adhering to the skin.

The sugar paste also grabs very short hairs, meaning less wait time between treatments and more efficient removal of hair during the growth stage.

The paste is applied at about body temperature, which means there is no risk of burning the skin.

The entire process is much less painful and actually more effective which results in incredibly smooth skin without the irritation or ingrown hairs.

LA Bikini says you can get any area sugared that you think of getting traditionally waxed. The most common service is the LA Bikini, or what waxers would call "The Brazilian" but you can also do a other areas including:

partial LA Bikini or basic bikini

underarms

lips

brows

chin

arms

full or half legs

LA Bikini offers guest pricing for those wanting to come in and try sugaring for themselves.

For those who want more permanent hair reduction they offer Membership Options.

The most popular Savvy Girl membership allows you to receive unlimited LA Bikini services for $70 a month.

.As a Member, you also get 10% Discounts on all products, and discounting member pricing on all other Sugaring services.

This unique membership only requires a 6 Month commitment, after which you are Member for life and will ALWAYS receive the discounted pricing on our services.

Go to Mylabikini.com, select the Draper location and schedule your service.

Anyone who mentions The PLACE in the next 2 weeks will receive a free brow, lip, or underarm service when they come in for any La Bikini service (full or partial).

LA Bikini franchises are available in Utah right now. Soon, they will be across the valley, so it's a great opportunity to become a business owner or expand your business portfolio.