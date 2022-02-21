Get the body you've dreamed of with Belle Medical

Do you have stubborn fat you just can't get rid of? Then Belle Medical is here to help you create your ideal body shape using their patented cosmetic procedures.

Jenny Hardman stopped by their Draper location to learn about what it's like for Belle Medical patients.

First Jenny met with Mauri Hutchinson, Treatment coordinator, in the consultation room to get answers to some of their FAQs.

Then Sara Hawkes, Medical Assistant, showed her the machine they use to numb the area and remove the fat.

One of the best parts about the procedure is if you’d like to add volume to another part of your body (breast augmentation or a Brazilian butt lift) they will perform a natural Fat Transfer using the fat cells removed during your HD Body Sculpting procedure.

Book your appointment now to receive 22% off in honor of February 22, 2022.

For more information go to bellemedical.com