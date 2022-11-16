Get the holidays started in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Experience the light of Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point. You can walk through Ashton Gardens with all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the season starting Thursday, November 22, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Click here for more information.

Experience Christmas in Color at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center (formerly Salt Lake County Equestrian Center) in South Jordan. You can drive through millions of lights synchronized to holiday music through your radio. Christmas in Color runs November 18, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Click here for more information.

The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is kicking off the holiday season on Friday, November 18, 2022 by turning on more than one million Christmas lights! There will also be live entertainment, ice sculptures and a fireworks show. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, it's The Gateway's turn to flip the switch for their holiday lights. You'll also enjoy live music, and can stroll through a winter wonderland filled with oversized creatures perfect for a holiday photo. Click here for more information.

