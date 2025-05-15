Get this travel trailer in time for a Memorial Weekend getaway

You could have this travel trailer in time for Memorial Weekend!

Morgan Saxton went to Parris RV where Brett Parris showed her the highlights of the new 2025 Cruiser Shadow travel trailer 240RPD.

It has a rear ramp door and available/ optional patio kit!

There is a slide out for more interior space, where you'll find the sofa, refrigerator and pantry.

There's also a queen bed up front and dual bedside wardrobes to keep your things organized plus a privacy curtain if you have guests staying on the sofa.

There is ample counter space to prep meals, and the full bath will let you freshen up after a fun day outdoors.

With any Shadow Cruiser travel trailer by Cruiser, you will be getting an exceptional quality at a great value!

