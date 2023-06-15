Watch Now
Get to know your neighbors and learn about their culture and heritage

World Refugee Day
Get to know your neighbors and learn more about the countries they come from at the World Refugee Day.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 15, 2023
World Refugee Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the important contributions of refugees in our local communities.

2023 marks Utah's 19th annual celebration of World Refugee Day.

It's a great opportunity to get to know friends and neighbors and learn about their culture and heritage.

At the World Refugee Day there will be something for everyone including mouth-watering cuisine, a global market featuring refugee entrepreneurs and handmade goods, amazing music and entertainment and "Around the World" booths where you can learn more about refugees and their home countries.

There's also a lot of fun activities for children.

Utah has seen a larger-than-usual number of refugees resettling in our state. Many are coming from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

World Refugee Day is an opportunity to honor those who have just arrived and those who have lived here for years.

The event is Friday, June 16, 6-10pm and Saturday, June 17, 11am-4pm at Big Cottonwood Regional Park (4300 S. 1300 E.) in Millcreek.

For more information please visit refugee.utah.gov or follow them on Facebook @UTRefugeeservices.

