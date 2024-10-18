Get tomorrow's breakfast ready tonight with this recipe for overnight oats

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with her recipe for Chocolate Pumpkin Overnight Oats.

Ingredients

1 Fuji apple, shredded

1 Asian pear, shredded

2 cup plain milk kefir

1 cup pumpkin yogurt

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree

3/4 cup golden raisins

3/4 cup dark chocolate chunks

2 cups rolled whole oats

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup pecans, chopped

2-3 tablespoons coconut sugar or adjust according to taste

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice mix

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon sea salt

additional fruit and nuts to garnish, if desired

Instructions

In a large bowl with a lid; shred pear and apple.

Add milk and yogurt; gently stir to combine.

Add dry ingredients; stir until incorporated.

Rest overnight oats in the fridge for a minimum 2-3 hour or sit overnight.

Adjust moisture with additional milk if necessary.

Serve in individual bowls and garnish with additional fruit.

Enjoy your Chocolate Pumpkin Overnight Oats Recipe!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.