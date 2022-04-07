Get traditional Vietnamese cuisine at Vietopia Bistro

Vietopia Bistro's owner is from Vietnam so you know you're getting traditional Vietnamese food when you visit.

He moved to Utah for love and stayed and opened his restaurants.

We visited the location at Station Park in Farmington, but he also has restaurants in West Jordan and Taylorsville.

They specialize in serving traditional dishes like noodle soup (Phở), rice dishes (các món cơm), rice noodle (bún), Chicken and Vegetarian Dishes (món chay)

Vietopia Bistro is open all year round, seven days a week.

You can find more information at vietopiabistro.com.