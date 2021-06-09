Get vaccinated for your chance at $1 million

Smith's Food & Drug, as part of Kroger Health – the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. – is eager to motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect communities across America.

Smith's Pharmacist Jayme Garcia joined us in studio to tell us about the newly launched #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

She says Kroger Health will provide customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 "groceries for a year."

The giveaway runs through July 10, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

