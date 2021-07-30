Get your back to school shopping done at Smith's, and help Utah kids too

It's time to think about back-to-school shopping. Smith's is your one-stop-shop for everything you need, and while you're there, you can help other Utah kids in need.

Budah talked with Aubriana Martindale who says all of the Smith's Marketplace stores have school supplies, clothes, lunches and everything you need. Even traditional Smith's stores have the food and supplies part.

If you don't want to shop in person, they're still offering curbside pick up and delivery too.

You'll find 10 for $10 on a lot of school supplies. And, to help teachers out, Smith's offers a 10 percent discount on Wednesdays for Teacher Appreciation.

You can help your local school too. Schools can enroll at Smith's and then supporters can link their Smith's card to the school and Smith's will donate 1/2 percent back to the school of choice.

Customers can also make a difference in a child's life at the checkout register by donating just $1.50 when they pay. That money will be donated to buy food for kids at schools.

One in five Utah kids are struggling with hunger and many times the school system provides their only meals of the day.

Smith's also has their Zero Hunger Zero Waste program which donates food that isn't sold (like apples with a blemish, that's still perfectly good to eat) to local food banks on a daily basis.

You can learn more at smithsfoodanddrug.com

