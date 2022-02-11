Get your caffeine fix and your sweet tooth satisfied at Park City Desserts

Park City Desserts + Coffee serves up gluten-free, vegan and paleo pastries and hot cups of "Joe" on Historic Park City Main Street.

Owner Shelley Marshall says her idea for the shop came from her own gluten-free diet.

She was not a baker, in fact she was a registered nurse. So, she knew how important godo nutrition was. And, she learned how to create the healthiest desserts possible.

She says her creations are a hit, because she makes them look beautiful with natural and even raw ingredients.

The cafe is at 268 Main Street in Park City. You can eat there, or order food for delivery or takeout.

Visit parkcitydesserts.com to see a special Valentine's Day menu and for more information.