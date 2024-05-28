Get your cowboy hat, you're invited to a barn party

The National Ability Center (NAC) provides programming for more than 5,500 individuals every year through lessons and experiences.

Their programs are designed for people of all abilities, including those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.

They offer skiing, snowboarding, indoor climbing, Nordic, fat biking, rafting, mountain biking, horseback riding, summer camps and more.

Each year the NAC spends more than $300K on care of the horses, which is funded directly by their signature event, the Barn Party.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their best western-themed attire and enjoy a BBQ dinner, live music, a mechanical bull, auction, saloon and more.

It's happening Saturday, June, 1, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting discovernac.org/events/barn-party.