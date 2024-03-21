Get your Easter feast from Pat's BBQ

Want an Easter meal to remember? Check out Pat's BBQ! They've been providing Utah with award-winning BBQ since 2004, and they're pulling out all the stops this Easter.

Pat's BBQ was established 20 years serving ribs, brisket, pulled-pork and southern comfort foods for dine-in or take out in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They were voted both Best BBQ and Best Catering Company in 2023.

Check out there live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings!

Order delivery or learn more about their catering options online.

Pat's BBQ is located at 155 Commonwealth Ave in Salt Lake City.

Follow them on Facebook for updates.

