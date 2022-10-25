Get your flu shot today!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone 6-months and older.

Jaime Montuoro, a Smith’s Food & Drug pharmacist, says a flu shot greatly reduces the chance of severe illness from the flu, and reduces the risk of serious complications, like being hospitalized.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body, which provide protection against infection, and are fully protective about two weeks after vaccination.

Symptoms of the flu are often similar to those with COVID-19, according to Montuoro. Both cause primarily upper respiratory infections.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue. People may also experience dehydration, loss of appetite, or sweating, nasal congestion, runny nose, or sneezing.

Montuoro says those with COVID-19 may experience more severe symptoms or serious complications from the flu.

It is encouraged that if you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible for a booster you request both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. You can also receive other vaccines you might be overdue for at the same time as your COVID-19 and flu vaccines, according to Montuoro.

You can visit any Smith’s Food & Drug Pharmacy without an appointment to receive your flu shot. If possible, Smith’s requests participants make an appointment and complete registration online prior to their visit at smithsfoodanddrug.com/flu.